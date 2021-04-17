City Holding Co. Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 34,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.0% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.2% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,509,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,811. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $169.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $126.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.12.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.