City Holding Co. Has $9.49 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 1.8% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

DE traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $383.07. 1,092,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,997. The company has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $392.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $366.63 and its 200-day moving average is $293.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

