City Holding Co. Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.2% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 188,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.24. 9,049,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,221,131. The firm has a market cap of $427.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.08.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

