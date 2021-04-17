CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.37 million, a P/E ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 5.37.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in CleanSpark by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

