CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.38.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $216.75. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.61.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

