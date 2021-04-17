Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Coca-Cola HBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

CCHGY stock opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.27. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

