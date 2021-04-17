Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up to $9.93

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.93, but opened at $10.18. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 75,462 shares traded.

CDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.98.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $228.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,592,000 after buying an additional 1,219,458 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $1,089,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 164,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

