Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,803,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the period. Community Trust Bancorp comprises about 7.0% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned about 10.12% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $72,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $10,615,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after buying an additional 19,098 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.07. The stock had a trading volume of 47,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,113. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $803.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $53.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.