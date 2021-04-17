Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires 780 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in McDonald’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after acquiring an additional 404,133 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $231.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,937. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $232.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.58. The company has a market capitalization of $172.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

