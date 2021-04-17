Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $241,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSSC. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,152,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,209,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,152,000.

NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $63.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average of $55.31. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.34 and a one year high of $66.18.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.