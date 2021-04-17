Community Trust & Investment Co. Invests $411,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $293,347,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,021,000 after acquiring an additional 564,815 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,843,000 after purchasing an additional 559,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.67. 1,733,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,424. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average is $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.