Community Trust & Investment Co. Invests $9.27 Million in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,515 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,273,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned about 0.13% of Lumentum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $84,155,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,738,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Lumentum by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,204,000 after purchasing an additional 495,579 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after buying an additional 446,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 839,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,631,000 after buying an additional 173,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LITE traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.04. 864,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

