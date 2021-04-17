Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 79 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.32.

UPS traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.64. 3,136,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

