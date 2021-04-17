Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.46

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 126998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CFRUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The firm has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

