Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) fell 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.47. 13,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,422,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGEN. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Compugen alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.83 million, a P/E ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 2.52.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Compugen by 32.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Compugen by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 570,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 54,649 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Compugen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,028,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.