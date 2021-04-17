Computacenter (LON:CCC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,602.00

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,602 ($34.00) and last traded at GBX 2,602 ($34.00), with a volume of 119451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,534 ($33.11).

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Computacenter in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Computacenter in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,582 ($33.73).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 19.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,303.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,328.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 38.40 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $12.30. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

In other news, insider Ros Rivaz bought 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,489 ($32.52) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.11 ($25,982.64). Also, insider Michael J. Norris sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93), for a total value of £290,100.42 ($379,018.06).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

