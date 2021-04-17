Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.73

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.73 and last traded at C$2.63, with a volume of 69050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$2.60 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.46. The firm has a market cap of C$122.17 million and a PE ratio of -18.84.

About Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities. This segment also manufactures finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; and manufactures, sells, and distributes dimension lumber.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.