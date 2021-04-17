Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CNTB opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

About Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

