Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Cognex makes up approximately 1.9% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $153,924,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,489,848,000 after buying an additional 1,165,024 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Cognex by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,183,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,007,000 after buying an additional 693,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,058,000 after buying an additional 661,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cognex by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,461,000 after buying an additional 639,148 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $85.97 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.34.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.