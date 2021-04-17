Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $743,000 Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $1,378,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $150.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.64 and its 200 day moving average is $139.40. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

