Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for 2.2% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Insiders have sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.28.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $131.47 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.81 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

