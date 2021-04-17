Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases 66 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW opened at $406.88 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $427.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.38.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.