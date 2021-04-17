Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 55,672 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of CSX by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CSX by 6.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX opened at $98.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.30. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $58.80 and a 1 year high of $99.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

