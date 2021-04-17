Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,259 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,034,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 155.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 33,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.6% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 46,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $42.26. The company has a market cap of $174.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.16, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.