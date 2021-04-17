Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,449 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.26.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total transaction of $209,035.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,087 shares of company stock worth $4,474,057 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $119.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.59 and a 1-year high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.