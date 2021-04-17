Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,885 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Black Knight by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Black Knight by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.20 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

BKI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

