Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. Sells 500 Shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,176,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,830,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. ATN International, Inc. has a one year low of $40.99 and a one year high of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.10 and a beta of 0.28.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. ATN International’s payout ratio is -618.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATNI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ATN International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in ATN International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ATN International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ATN International by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ATN International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ATN International by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

