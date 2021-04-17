Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on COVTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covestro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered Covestro from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. Covestro has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Covestro will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $1.4705 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

