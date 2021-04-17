Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Gap Up to $37.76

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.76, but opened at $38.93. Cowen shares last traded at $38.78, with a volume of 12,180 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on COWN shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point raised shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $512.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after buying an additional 426,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

