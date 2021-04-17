Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) CEO Purchases $10,837.99 in Stock

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) CEO Jeremy Frommer purchased 2,503 shares of Creatd stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $10,837.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,880.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Frommer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Jeremy Frommer purchased 1,034 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,301.44.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Jeremy Frommer purchased 5,725 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,735.75.

Shares of CRTD stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Creatd Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $19.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Creatd stock. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 163,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. CM Management LLC owned about 1.88% of Creatd as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Creatd Company Profile

Creatd Inc develops digital communities and markets branded digital content. The company provides Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting rich media content. Its Vocal platform provides advertisers access to target markets that most closely match their interests.

