Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) to Issue $0.05 — Dividend

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) declared a — dividend on Friday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0542 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th.

Credit Suisse Group has decreased its dividend by 79.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Societe Generale lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

