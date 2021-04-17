Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered The Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $35.25.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 648,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,334,000 after buying an additional 445,366 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

