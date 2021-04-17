Crestwood Equity Partners LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Crestwood Equity Partners has increased its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Crestwood Equity Partners has a payout ratio of 431.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 735.3%.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $27.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 3.75. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CEQP. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.09.

In other news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

