CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $98.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $99.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

