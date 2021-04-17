CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.57.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $232.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.00. The firm has a market cap of $126.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.