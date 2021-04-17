CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.8% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 37,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.70.

NYSE:DAL opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.