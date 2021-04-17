CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FedEx by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $440,593,000 after acquiring an additional 139,651 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.27.

FedEx stock opened at $291.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

