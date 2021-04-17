CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 194.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $148.53 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $151.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.53. The firm has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

