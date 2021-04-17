CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Raised to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $170.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Colliers Securities cut CyberArk Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.86.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $146.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.93. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $85.51 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,091.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.