Cypress Capital Group Has $963,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 367.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.0% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 77.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 283.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS opened at $70.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average is $65.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $43.55 and a 12-month high of $71.24.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

