Cypress Capital Group Increases Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,216,000 after buying an additional 810,840 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after buying an additional 1,259,151 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,239,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,862,000 after buying an additional 544,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,488,000 after buying an additional 613,471 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. Truist lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $83.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.61.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

