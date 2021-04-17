Cypress Capital Group Purchases 349 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Masco were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Masco by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.97.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,075 shares of company stock worth $3,080,977. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $63.21 on Friday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $63.34. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.