Cypress Capital Group Purchases 616 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cypress Capital Group raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,599 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.05 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.38.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

