Cypress Capital Group Sells 3,796 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cypress Capital Group cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The company has a market cap of $334.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.82.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

