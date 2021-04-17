Cypress Capital Group Sells 50 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 301,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,243,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $221.25 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.40 and a 12-month high of $228.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.82 and a 200 day moving average of $206.82.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

