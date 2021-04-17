Cypress Capital Group Sells 795 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $139.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $148.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.