DAEX Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a market cap of $4.20 million and $40,343.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00068369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.36 or 0.00723090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00086983 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00032356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.