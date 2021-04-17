Datamine (DAM) Price Hits $0.47

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded 253.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $350,736.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00062860 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003269 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000070 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,386,551 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.