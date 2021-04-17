DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.49

Shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.49 and last traded at $87.20, with a volume of 28905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.11.

DBSDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $3.4633 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.01%. DBS Group’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

About DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

