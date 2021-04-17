DecentBet (DBET) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 16th. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $776,417.52 and $796.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00068266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00022301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.33 or 0.00728913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00087281 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00032936 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001012 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.